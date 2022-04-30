WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

WestRock has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 928,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 231,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 457,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WestRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

