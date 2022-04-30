Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WY opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.