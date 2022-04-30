Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGYF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.23.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.10.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
