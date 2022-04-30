Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPGYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF opened at $8.18 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.19%.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.