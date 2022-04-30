Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.39.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.65. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

