Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.39.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.46.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

