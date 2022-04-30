Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.39.

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.65. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$11.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

