Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 126.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

WSR stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WSR shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

