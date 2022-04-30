Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) to report sales of $403.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.30 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $307.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WLL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 943.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.