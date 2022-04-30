WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSC. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,677. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,862,000 after purchasing an additional 473,361 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

