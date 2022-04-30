WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.10. 2,626,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,677. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

