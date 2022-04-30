Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $87.32 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

