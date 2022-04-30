WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WETF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 227,648 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,680 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

