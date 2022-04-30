WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. 1,194,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 74,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 60,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

