WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $854.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.