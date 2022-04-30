WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 81.6% in April

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
DGRS stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $49.41.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.
