WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 81.6% in April

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DGRS stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

