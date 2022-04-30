Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Woodward has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.08 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.