Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $460,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $23.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of ($2.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,301.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,048,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

