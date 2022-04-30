World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Issues Earnings Results

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE INT traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,534. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,139.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

