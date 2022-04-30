World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

