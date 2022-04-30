WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given New GBX 1,230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,185 ($15.10) to GBX 1,230 ($15.68) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.29) to GBX 1,210 ($15.42) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($16.31) to GBX 1,330 ($16.95) in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $787.00.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. WPP has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WPP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WPP (Get Rating)
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.