WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given New GBX 1,230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.29) to GBX 1,210 ($15.42) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($16.31) to GBX 1,330 ($16.95) in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $787.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. WPP has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WPP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

