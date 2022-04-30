Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Down 39.0% in April

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XCRT opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Xcelerate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice.

