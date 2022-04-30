Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Down 39.0% in April

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
XCRT opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
Xcelerate Company Profile (Get Rating)
