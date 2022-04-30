Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $31,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,740. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 60,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,119.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

