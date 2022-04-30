Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.82.
In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $31,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,740. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 60,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,119.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.