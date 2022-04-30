Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 77.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,050,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,103 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.