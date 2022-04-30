Yamana Gold’s (YRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$640.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.58.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.88. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$74,707.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at C$730,143.12. Insiders sold a total of 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880 over the last 90 days.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

