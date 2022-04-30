Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $13.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $156.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,778,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in AGCO by 27,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after purchasing an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AGCO by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.