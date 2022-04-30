Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

BEEM stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beam Global by 376.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $131,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 21.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global (Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

