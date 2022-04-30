Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.52). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

BPTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

