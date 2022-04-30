Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

