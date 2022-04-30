Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,450,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CNM opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

