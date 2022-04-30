Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the lowest is $5.88 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

CMI stock opened at $189.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.87. Cummins has a 12-month low of $188.42 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

