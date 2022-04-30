Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.83. 355,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,512,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.