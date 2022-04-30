Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $6,241,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $6,525,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

