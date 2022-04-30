Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will announce $422.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.13 million. Stride posted sales of $397.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Stride by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stride by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Stride by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Stride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

