Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. Veritex has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

