Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $211.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. WSFS Financial reported sales of $155.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $866.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.27 million to $868.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $962.29 million, with estimates ranging from $953.37 million to $971.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

WSFS opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,969 shares of company stock worth $1,113,352. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,340,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 296,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

