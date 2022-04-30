Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 29.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YTRA stock remained flat at $$1.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.75. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

