Zacks: Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

CTIC opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $3,034,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 16.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 157,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

