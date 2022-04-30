Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.65 Million

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) to announce $103.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.95 million to $134.37 million. eHealth posted sales of $134.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $455.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.65 million to $457.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $526.93 million, with estimates ranging from $480.26 million to $603.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. eHealth’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 17.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 819.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 178.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $215.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.09. eHealth has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

