Zacks: Analysts Expect ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORG. Cowen cut their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORG stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

