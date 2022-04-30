Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Intellicheck posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellicheck.
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDN stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.
Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
