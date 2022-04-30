Zacks: Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $33.00. 440,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

