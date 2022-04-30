Zacks: Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will report $13.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.57 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $57.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.88 billion to $57.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.46 billion to $55.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

