Zacks: Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

