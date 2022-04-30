Zacks: Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.84. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PEBO opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

