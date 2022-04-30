Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.
In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,703,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,500 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
