Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAREGet Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.32. Carter Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CAREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

CARE opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $414.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

