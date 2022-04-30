Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Century Casinos reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

CNTY stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Century Casinos has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 316.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 314.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 11.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

