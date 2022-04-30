Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings. Chindata Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chindata Group.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 310.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 2,986.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,194,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

CD stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

