Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) to report ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

CMPS stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.34. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $49.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $439,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

